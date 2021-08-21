Zipline instructor dies in Dagestan

A zipline instructor died tragically in the Khunzakh region, the Dagestan MIA General Administration informs.

At the site in Matlas, a 30-year-old employee was unable to properly receive the tourist descending along the line, as a result, both of them fell off the site.

Since the instructor was not fastened with a safety rope, he fell off a cliff.

The injured man was taken to the nearest medical facility, but the doctors were unable to save him.