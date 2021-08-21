Covid-19 mortality in Georgia hits record

According to the New York Times data, over the past week, Georgia hit world record in terms of the average daily number of deaths and the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.

Thus, the average daily rate of new patients in Georgia is 132, deaths - 1.26 per 100,000 people, Sputnik Georgia informs.

The Dominican Republic ranks second in terms of the spread of infection, the third is the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo. Montenegro and Israel are in the top five.