Azerbaijani peacekeepers save children in Kabul (VIDEO)

A video of serving in Afghanistan Azerbaijani peacekeepers helping Afghan children has became viral on social networks. It was posted on Twitter by military expert at the Washington Heritage Foundation, Luke Coffey.

On the video, parents, who cannot get to the airport themselves, give their children to peacekeepers who speak Azerbaijani.

"Look! Azerbaijani soldiers in the thick of it at Kabul International Airport! Bravo !!" Coffey Twitted.