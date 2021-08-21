Taliban through Russian ambassador call on Panjshir people to dialogue

A senior representative of the Taliban (banned in Russia) personally asked Russian diplomats to inform the militia leaders in the Panjshir Gorge that the Taliban is ready for the dialogue, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"Now there is only one region in the country that is not under the control of the Taliban - the Panjshir province, the Panjshir gorge. Today we had a high-ranking representative of the Taliban political office at the embassy, ​​and he asked, knowing that Russia enjoys great authority in Afghanistan from various political forces, to convey a political signal to the Panjshir people," the diplomat said.