Erdogan and Zelenskiy discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelenskiy in a phone call on Sunday.

Erdogan told Zelenskiy that Turkey will continue to develop its strategic cooperation with Ukraine in all areas, including security, defense, tourism, and trade, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

He congratulated Zelenskiy on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan also thanked the Ukrainian leader for Kiev’s “immediate and comprehensive support ” in Turkey’s fight against the recent forest fires in the country.

 

