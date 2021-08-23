Taliban says sending fighters to take control of Panjshir

The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) said on Sunday it sends its fighters to Panjshir to take control of this Afghan province that refuses to recognize the Taliban rule.

According to a tweet on the account of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, hundreds of its fighters have been sent to Panjshir because the local authorities refuse to hand over control of the region peacefully.

A source in Panjshir said on Saturday that Ahmad Massoud, a son of Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), an influential leader of Afghanistan’s Tajik community, had embarked on talks with the Taliban on the establishment of an inclusive government and on settling political contradictions, TASS reported.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and a member of the coordination council on peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah said on Friday that talks had begun with the Panjshir province leaders.