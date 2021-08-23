Russia has no plans to send troops to Afghanistan

Sending troops to Afghanistan is not in Moscow's interests, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Oleg Syromolotov said

He added that the Taliban terrorist organisation (banned in Russia) does not need anybody's military support, Sputnik reported.

"Such phrasing of the question is not relevant," Syromolotov said when asked about the possibility of Russia sending troops to Afghanistan. "Such a step would not be in our interests. In addition, the new Afghan authorities have started to restore order in the country and do not need anyone's military support," Syromolotov stressed.

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.