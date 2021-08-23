Taliban pledges not to persecute Ghani

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has issued a blanket amnesty to all Afghan government officials, including President Ashraf Ghani, pledging that they can return to and live in Afghanistan, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo TV.

According to him, "there’s no enmity" between Talibs and deposed President Ashraf Ghani, Vice President Amrullah Saleh and National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib. "We forgive everyone from our end; from the general [who fought in the war against us] to the common man," the TV channel quoted him as saying on Monday.

He also called on Afghans fleeing the country to stay, adding that the propaganda claiming that the Taliban will seek revenge against them "is disseminated by enemies." The Taliban official vows that all ethnicities of Afghanistan can feel safe in the country. "Tajiks, Balochs, Hazaras and Pashtuns are all our brothers," he pointed out.