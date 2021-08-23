Ukrainian spy apprehended in Tula for gathering data on latest weapons

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a Ukrainian national in Tula, a city located 193 km south of Moscow, for gathering highly-classified information on the latest types of weapons on orders from Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB press office said on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service has apprehended a Ukrainian national red-handed in Tula for gathering data constituting a state secret on the latest armaments and secret technical documentation for them," the press office stated.

According to the FSB’s data, "under the instructions of Ukraine’s intelligence services, the foreigner was searching for personnel from Russian defense enterprises who had access to state secrets."

"His objective was to recruit Russians and obtain legally-protected information from them on advanced small arms," TASS cited the FSB as saying.

A criminal case under article 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Espionage") has been opened against the Ukrainian national, the FSB press office said.

This crime is punishable with a prison term of 10 to 20 years. The FSB said that investigative measures are continuing.