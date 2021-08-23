Georgia reports 2,354 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,354 new cases of coronavirus, 5,200 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours.

In total, 22,875 tests have been conducted around the country of which 12,208 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,667 were PCR tests.

Currently 56,753 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 46,007 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 2,698 patients - in hospitals, 3,346 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,557 patients are in critical condition of which 361 are on artificial ventilation. 87 patients take treatment at the Digomi field hospital, which received the first patient on August 20.

As of today 55,323 individuals are in self-isolation and 125 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 517,098 cases of coronavirus, 453,488 recoveries and 6,831 deaths, Agenda.ge reported.