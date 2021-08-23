Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 20,000

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 19,454 to 6,766,541 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The number of new daily cases dropped below 20,000 for the first time since June 23.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

In particular, 1,187 cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 526 in the Sverdlovsk region, 485 in the Rostov region, 478 in the Perm region and 464 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 554,854 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 776 in the past 24 hours compared to 762 on the previous day, bringing the total to 176,820. The provisional death rate stands at 2.61%.

In particular, 34 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnodar Region, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region (29), the Perm Region (29), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (27) and the Rostov Region (27).

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 15,401 to 6,034,867 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 89.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,468 recoveries were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 534 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 459 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 441 in the Sverdlovsk region and 345 in the Khakassia region.