CSTO states agree to develop response measures to Afghan threat

Joint response measures to the threat coming from Afghanistan will be developed by September 16 following the results of an emergency session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Based on the results of the session, the heads of state and government agreed to instruct the councils of the foreign ministry, the defense ministry, the committee of security council secretaries together with the secretariat to swiftly develop joint response measures to the potential threat that is currently emanating from Afghanistan," the Kremlin official said.

According to him, because of the current situation "actual risks emerge for the entire Eurasian region and the world in general." "This was emphasized by participants, and the leaders are hoping that this assignment will be completed before September 16 when the leaders will meet again in Dushanbe at a full-scale session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization [CSTO]," he said, adding that then this dialogue will be resumed.

Peskov also said that leaders of the CSTO have stressed the importance of preventing recruitment of their citizens into the ranks of extremists through social media platform and the Internet. Also, according to him, "the Afghan drug trafficking problem is still extremely pressing." The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the CSTO would carefully track developments in this area.