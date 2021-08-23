Lukashenko calls on CSTO to develop common position on Afghanistan

Members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) need to promptly develop a common position on the situation in Afghanistan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at an emergency session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on Monday, according to the BelTA news agency.

"We need to skip the formalities and arrive at a common position before the Dushanbe summit (scheduled for mid-September)," Lukahsenko pointed out. "As for Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan - in fact, it is the CSTO’s border - we are already late, let’s face it. So we need to make up for lost time," he emphasized.

The Belarusian president noted that Afghans were now joining refugees from Syria, Iraq and Lybia. "Even if they eventually head to the West, their journey will still take them through our countries," Lukashenko stressed.