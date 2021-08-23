Ilham Aliyev signs decree on awarding Emergencies Ministry employees who fought wildfires in Turkey

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who fought wildfires in Turkey.

According to the document, with the aim of awarding the employees involved in extinguishing the fires in Turkey, 1 million manat ($588,200) was allocated from the president’s reserve fund to the ministry.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.