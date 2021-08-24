NATO: Ukraine and Georgia to become members of Alliance

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that Ukraine and Georgia will become members of the Alliance.

"We reiterated the decision of the Bucharest Summit that Ukraine and Georgia will become members of NATO. And we commended Ukraine’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Geoană stated at the Crimea Platform Inaugural Summit.

According to him, "the Ukrainian people have chosen the path of freedom, democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration."