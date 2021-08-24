Putin and Lukashenko discuss cooperation within Union State

Current issues of the development of relations between Russia and Belarus, including further integration within the Union State, were the focus of a telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

The telephone call followed Monday’s extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The two leaders exchanged views on the results of the session, which focused on the situation in Afghanistan.

"The sides discussed current issues of the development of Russian-Belarusian ties, including cooperation within the Union State," the Kremlin said, adding that the presidents agreed a schedule of further contacts.