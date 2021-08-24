Pashinyan urges to delimit borders and open communications with Azerbaijan as soon as possible

Armenia is ready to open regional communications with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the presentation of the government program at the parliament’s meeting, according to the Armenian media.

"As Armenia should get a road to Russia and Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan, so Azerbaijan should get a road for communications with its eastern regions [from exclave Nakhchivan to the main territory of the country] through the territory of Armenia," Pashinyan stressed.

The PM also noted that demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan must be started as quickly as possible.

"I regret that due to political noise it wasn’t possible to achieve the planned result in the spring. The unstable situation on a number of sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a serious threat to the start of these processes," Pashinyan noted.

Recently, the Armenian Armed Forces have been shelling various regions of Azerbaijan almost every day. In addition, training camps with the participation of more than 2,000 reservists will be started in Armenia on August 25.