Oil extends gains on brighter demand outlook

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending sharp gains on a bullish demand outlook as Mexico suffered a big production outage and U.S. regulators issued their first full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Brent crude oil futures were up 83 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.58 a barrel by 0941 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 68 cents, or 1%, to $66.32.

Both benchmarks jumped more than 5% on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar, after marking their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week.

