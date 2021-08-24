Biden to decide within 24 hours on whether to extend timeline for Kabul withdrawal

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide within the next 24 hours on whether to extend the timeline for withdrawal.

An unnamed official told the agency the decision would be made in order to give the Pentagon time to prepare, Reuters reports.

At Kabul airport on Monday, dozens crowded around the BBC's Secunder Kermani, desperately flashing documents to try to get on to flights they had not been given permission to board.

The crush makes it difficult for those who have received emails telling them to turn up at the airport to gain access, he says.

According to the White House, about 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul between 11:30 and 23:30 local time (07:00 - 19:00 GMT) on Monday.

The U.S. has evacuated, and facilitated the evacuation of, approximately 48,000 people since an intense airlift started on 14 August, the White House said.