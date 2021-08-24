Georgia reports 5,924 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,924 new cases of coronavirus, 4,777 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours.

57,840 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently. 47,288 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 35,185 of the 47,288 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,103 were PCR tests.

The country has had 523,022 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.93 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 458,265 of the 523,022 patients have recovered, while 6,891 have died from the virus.

7,410 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,568 of the 7,410 patients are in critical condition. 376 of the 1,568 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 47,110 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 57,771 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,762,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,010,096 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 306,151individuals have been completely vaccinated, Agenda.ge reported.