Russia’s new daily COVID-19 cases below 19,000

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 18,833 to 6,785,374 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The number of new daily cases fell below 19,000 for the first time since June 23.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.28%.

In particular, 1,125 cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,105 in Moscow, 600 in St. Petersburg, 521 in the Sverdlovsk region and 483 in the Rostov region.

There are currently 554,257 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus infections in Moscow rose by 1,105 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,458 on the previous day, this is the lowest daily number since March 23. In total, the Russian capital has had 1,557,387 COVID-19 cases. The increase stands at 0.07%.

In the past 24 hours, 56 coronavirus-related fatalities were identified in the city. Overall, Moscow has had 27,087 deaths (1.74% of cases).

Moreover, 2,148 recovered from COVID. In total, 1,432,067 recoveries have been reported in the Russian capital. There are currently 98,233 active cases in Moscow.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 794 in the past 24 hours compared to 776 on the previous day, taking the total to 177,614. The provisional death rate stands at 2.62%.

In particular, 33 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnodar Region followed by the Sverdlovsk Region (31), the Perm Region (29), the Voronezh Region (28), the Rostov Region (28) and the Chelyabinsk Region (25).

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,636. In all, 6,053,503 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 89.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,616 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 521 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 491 patients - in Bashkortostan, and 463 patients were discharged in the Sverdlovsk and Irkutsk Regions each.