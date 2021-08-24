Russia’s military base in Tajikistan receives Kornet anti-tank missile systems

The latest Kornet anti-tank missile systems have reinforced the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

"A batch of Kornet advanced anti-tank missile systems has arrived for the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan. The new systems have entered service with the Russian military formation’s artillery units," the statement says.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.