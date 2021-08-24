Turkey destroys almost 30 PKK targets near Iranian border in North Iraq

Twenty-Eight terrorist targets determined in northern Iraq’s Assos region were eliminated through an air operation in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry in a written statement said that 28 terrorist targets including shelters, ammunition depots, so-called headquarters and caves were destroyed with an air operation including more than 20 planes, Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey launched Operations Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions near its borders.