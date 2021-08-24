Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister attends opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2021" (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov attended the opening ceremony of the "International Army Games-2021" held in Moscow on August 23, according to the ministry.

Osmanov met with the servicemen participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest held at the Alabino military training ground and wished them success in the competition.

The deputy minister familiarized himself with various exhibits and literature that reflect national and spiritual values exhibited in the Azerbaijani section of the exhibition organized at the Friendship House within the framework of the "International Army Games-2021", and wished success to the creative team.