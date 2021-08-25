Algeria severs diplomatic ties with Morocco

Algeria cut diplomatic relations with Morocco on Tuesday, citing what it called hostile actions by its most populous neighbour with which it has had strained relations for decades.

Speaking at a news conference in Algiers, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra accused Morocco of using Pegasus spyware against its officials, supporting a separatist group and failing in bilateral commitments, including on the Western Sahara issue.

“The Moroccan kingdom has never stopped its hostile actions against Algeria,” he said, announcing the immediate cessation of ties. Consulates in each country, however, will stay open, he added.

Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on social media that it regretted what it called an unjustified decision and said it would remain a “credible and loyal partner” to the Algerian people, Reuters reported.

While the border between the two North African powers has been closed since 1994, diplomatic relations have not been broken since they were restored in 1988 following an earlier dispute. Morocco has said for years it wants the border to reopen. Algeria has said it must stay shut for security reasons.

Relations have deteriorated since last year, when the Western Sahara issue flared up after years of comparative quiet. Morocco regards the disputed territory as its own.