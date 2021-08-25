Restaurants, cafes, bars to operate until 22:00 in Georgia

Food facilities and bars will only be allowed to work in Georgia until 22:00 instead of 23:00, Chief of the Operational Staff of the Interagency Coordination Council Giorgi Gibradze said.

He added that strict control over the implementation of the imposed regulations in relation to food outlets will continue, Agenda.ge reported.

The Georgian government has already imposed coronavirus restrictions between August 14 and September 4 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Public transport has been suspended in all the main cities of Georgia, facemasks are mandatory both indoors and outdoors; no festivals, sport events or other large events can take place in the country during this period, and children entertainment centres have been closed.