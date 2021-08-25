Taliban ban taking out dollars from Afghanistan

The Taliban (terrorist group banned in Russia), who have taken power in Afghanistan, banned on Tuesday the movement of U.S. dollars and historical relics out of the country.

In a tweet, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said any of the items recovered would be immediately seized, and violators would face legal action.

The takeover has triggered a wave of Afghans rushing to Kabul airport to flee the country. But the group has urged Afghan nationals to go home, saying life is returning to normal.

The spokesman reiterated that no policy of revenge would be pursued, and all public servants should return to their jobs, Anadolu Agency reported.