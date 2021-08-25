Russia’s public debt exceeds 20 trillion

Russia’s public debt increased by 1.48 trillion rubles for the first half of 2021 and amounted to 20.4 trillion rubles, the Accounts Chamber said in its report on execution of the federal budget for January-June 2021.

"According to preliminary data, in the first half of 2021, the public debt of the Russian Federation increased by 1,483 105.4 mln rubles or 7.8%, and as of July 1, 2021, amounted to 20,423 507.6 mln rubles. (17.7% of projected GDP)," the report says.

In January-June, the volume of Russia’s domestic debt increased by 9.7% or by 1.4 trillion rubles, up to 16.2 trillion rubles. At the same time, its share in the total volume of the public debt increased to 88.4%.

According to the report, Russia’s foreign debt increased by $1.83 bln and amounted to $58.54 bln as of July 1.