Israel to form anti-Iranian coalition?

Israel intends to form a coalition of Arab countries to limit Iran's influence in the region, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

“What we need to do, and what we are doing, is forming a regional coalition of reasonable Arab countries, together with us, that will fend off and block this expansion and this desire for domination” by Iran, Bennett said.

Bennett did not reveal the details of his new vision for Iran, The New York Times reported.

Earlier, Bennett held a meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns in Tel Aviv, where they discussed the situation in the Middle East.