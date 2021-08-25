Georgia reports 5,021 new  COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,924 new cases of coronavirus, 5,041 recoveries and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours. 57,762 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

53,747 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 33,312 of the 53,747 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,435 were PCR tests.

The country has had 528,043 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.84 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 463,306 of the 528,043 patients have recovered, while 6,949 have died from the virus.

7,356 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,556 of the 7,356 patients are in critical condition. 384 of the 1,556 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 47,102 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 57,305 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,816,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

1,038,292 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 318,912 individuals have been completely vaccinated.