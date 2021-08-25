Kremlin concerned over tense situation around West’s evacuation from Afghanistan

Russia remains concerned over the extremely tense situation around the West’s evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan and follows this situation most closely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday.

"We saw reports that the Taliban (terrorist movement outlawed in Russia) themselves have set up a deadline of August 31, and we know that this issue was discussed at the G7 emergency meeting yesterday," the spokesman said. "The situation is developing, time is running out, the situation remains extremely tense and we still follow it most closely and retain our concerns."

He underscored that "the security of Russian citizens remains an unconditional priority and everything would be done to ensure it," TASS reported.

However, Peskov redirected questions about the timeline of Russian Ministry of Defense evacuation of Russian, Ukrainian and CSTO citizens from Afghanistan to the Russian defense agency itself.