U.S. concerned about 'threat stream' against crowds outside Kabul airport

Concerns about security around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have increased based on "a very specific threat stream" from ISIS-K (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) about planned attacks against crowds outside the airport, a US defense official has told CNN.

The U.S. believes ISIS-K, which is a sworn enemy of the Taliban (terrorist group outlawed in Russia), wants to create mayhem at the airport and has intelligence streams suggesting it is capable and planning to carry out multiple attacks, according to the official.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul advised U.S. citizens at a number of gates at the airport to "leave immediately," noting "security threats outside the gates."

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the alert said.

Concerns increased after more than 100 prison inmates loyal to the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan escaped from two prisons near Kabul as the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital, CNN has learned.