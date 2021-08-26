Turkey withdrawing military forces from Afghanistan

Turkey has begun evacuating its armed forces from Afghanistan after evaluating the current situation and conditions, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement late Wednesday, referring to the Taliban's takeover of the war-ridden country.

"Turkish Armed Forces returning to their homeland with pride of successfully fulfilling task entrusted to them," it added.

Since 2002, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have operated in Afghanistan under the U.N., NATO, and bilateral agreements to contribute to the peace, welfare, and stability of the Afghan people, the statement said.

It added that the Turkish troops intervened together with the soldiers of other countries during the chaos and ensured security at the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

As many as 1,129 civilian Turkish citizens were evacuated through military aircraft during the process, the statement noted.

“Withdrawal from Afghanistan could be completed in 36 hours,” Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also said during a televised interview later in the day. “Our troops completed their duty successfully,” he added.

“Civilian experts could provide support in running Kabul airport,” Kalın further added. “We have to act in line with the realities on the field.”

The official also added that Turkey is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding a possible migration flow, Daily Sabah reported.