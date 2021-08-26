Georgia reports 4,128 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,128 new cases of coronavirus, 5,611 recoveries and 79 deaths in the past 24 hours.

56,200 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

43,653 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 26,534 of the 43,653 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,119 were PCR tests.

The country has had 532,171 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 10.77 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 468,917 of the 532,171 patients have recovered, while 7,028 have died from the virus.

7,357 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,563 of the 7,357 patients are in critical condition. 361 of the 1,563 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 45,495 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 55,879 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 7,860,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,065,848 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 331,736 individuals have been completely vaccinated.