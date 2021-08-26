Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday (VIDEO)
Members of the Azerbaijan national gymnastics team have congratulated First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday.
The athletes expressed their gratitude for the care and support, which resulted in the excellent conditions created for gymnasts in Azerbaijan.
The congratulatory video message was uploaded to the AGF YouTube channel.
Vestnik Kavkaza
