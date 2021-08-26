Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani serviceman voluntarily leaves hospital
A soldier of the extra-term active military service of the Azerbaijani army, Private Jamil Babayev voluntarily left the psychiatric department of the Ganja hospital, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.
According to the ministry, a criminal case has been opened against Babayev, and an investigation is underway.
"Allegedly our soldier crossed into the territory under the control of the Russian peacekeepers," the ministry added.
Vestnik Kavkaza
