Austrian Chancellor comments on his meeting with Lavrov in Vienna

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz held a meeting in Vienna yesterday.

Lavrov and Kurz exchanged a handshake and were photographed with national flags in the background, with the two heading to a private meeting next.

"It was a pleasure to meet the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov in Vienna today. Our talks focused on the joint fight against COVID19, Afghanistan, Belarus, economic, civil society and cultural cooperation as well as relations between the EU and Russia," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

The Austrian capital is the second stop on Lavrov’s European tour after Hungary. The Russian minister will then head to Italy.