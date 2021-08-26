Russian swimmer wins 2020 Paralympics silver in men’s 200m medley event

Russian swimmer Andrei Granichka won silver on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in men’s 200-meter individual medley SM6 classification competition.

Granichka clocked the distance in 2 minutes 40.92 seconds to win the silver. The gold went to Colombia’s Nelson Crispin Corzo (2 minutes 38.12 seconds) and the bronze was packed by Hongguang Jia of China (2 minutes 41.29 seconds).

The Russian swimmer is 24 years old and he is a two-time winner of the European championships in addition to his multiple victories at the Russian championships. Granichka started trainings in swimming at the Invasport training center in Russia’s southern city of Sevastopol.