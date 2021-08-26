Ilham Aliyev: Victory in Second Karabakh War is our historic victory

The victory in Second Karabakh War is Azerbaijan's historic victory, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the ceremony of providing apartments and cars to families of martyrs, veterans, and heroes of the war.

According to him, huge work has been done to date for families of martyrs, war veterans within the state policy.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani people will live proudly as citizens of the victorious country and as victorious people since now.

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district.