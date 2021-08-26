Nigerian businessman runs for Tbilisi mayor

Nigerian businessman Arinze Richard Ogbunuju has been nominated for Tbilisi mayor in the October 2 municipal elections by Our United Georgia initiative group.

Ogbunuju has been living in Georgia for several years.

Most Georgian parties and initiative groups have already presented their candidates for the elections, including the Georgian Dream ruling party and the united opposition, Agenda.ge reported.

The postponement of the elections due to the severe epidemiological situation is not still on the agenda.