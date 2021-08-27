Kabul attack death toll exceeds 100 people

The death toll in the two blasts that went off near the Kabul airport on Thursday has reached 103, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, there are 90 Afghans and 13 U.S. military personnel among them.

After the twin blasts at Kabul Airport, another explosion was reported in Kabul, according to reports. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.