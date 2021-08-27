Turkish FM talks Afghanistan with Finnish, British counterparts

Turkey’s foreign minister on Thursday discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with his Finnish and British counterparts, according to diplomatic sources.

In separate phone calls, Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanged views with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the capital Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The Turkish minister also spoke to Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and congratulated him for his appointment to the post, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Taliban swept to power on Aug. 15 following rapid advances through Afghanistan. With the collapse of the government in Kabul, attention has turned to ensure the safety of civilians and evacuees, and an orderly transfer of power. While the U.S. says it will continue to carry out evacuations until Aug. 31, many countries are wrapping up efforts to evacuate people at Kabul airport following a terror threat.