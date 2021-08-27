Russian Health Ministry registers EpiVacCorona-N vaccine

The Russian Health Ministry has registered the EpiVacCorona-N coronavirus vaccine, as seen from the state register of medicinal products.

EpiVacCorona-N was developed by the Vector Center of Russian public health and consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

The vaccine can be used to reduce the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus infection in adults aged from 18 to 60 and shall be administered twice, with each shot 14 days apart, according to the vaccine's manual.

Among the contraindications to the use of EpiVacCorona-N, the document lists hypersensitivity to its components, allergic responses, acute infectious and non-infectious illnesses, chronic illnesses in an acute phase, primary immunodeficiency, malignant tumors and blood disorders, pregnancy, and lactation.

The second shot of EpiVacCorona-N shall not be administered if the first one produced an allergic response, it says.

In addition, "due to a lack of information," the vaccine might potentially pose risks to patients with autoimmune diseases and malignant tumors, the manual says.

As possible adverse effects of the vaccine, the manual mentions pain at the injection site and a brief fever up to 38.5 degrees Celsius. Angioedema is also listed among possible rare adverse effects.

According to the information available on the register, the vaccine will be manufactured at Vector-BiAlgam, Geropharm, and the Vector Center.

The Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) registered the AURORA-Covid-19 trademark on July 5, to be used as a brand name in marketing the EpiVacCorona-N vaccine.

EpiVacCorona-N is now the fifth coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia.

Russia has been conducting a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus since January 18, using the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines developed by the Health Ministry's Gamaleya Research Center, EpiVacCorona developed by Rospotrebnadzor, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Chumakov Center.