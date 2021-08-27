3500-year-old ceramic oven found in Turkey

A cceramic oven dating back 3500 years was unearthed in Tepecik Mound in western Aydın province’s Çine district.

Excavations at Tepecik Mound, which is located among olive trees and cornfields on the Çine Plain, have been carried out under the presidency of professor Sevinç Günel of Hacettepe University's archaeology department since 2004.

As part of the 17-year works in the archaeological site, which was known as a trade center in the past, three towers, a room featuring the items used by the rulers of the period for official visits, and obsidian used in tool making were also unearthed. Archaeologists recently have unveiled an oven with ceramic tiling in the mound.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, excavation head Günel said that the region hosted settlements back-to-back for 7,500 years. Noting that they found traces of life from every period in the mound, Günel emphasized that this proved that the region was a strong economic center in its geography.

“The area where we have been recently working has architectural remains and finds from 3,500 years ago. We think it is a ceramic oven. It has ceramic pieces on its tiling and a hard-filled mud brick floor. There are also ceramic pots around it. We have samples of these pots that prove mass production was conducted here. We will have clearer information as our work will spread in the area more in the upcoming days.”

Stating that they also found a warehouse 20 meters away from the area of the oven, Günel said, "We found broken pieces of jars and vessels containing products in this warehouse. However, it was heavily damaged. The reason for such damage was a flood that occurred at that time. Recently we have been cleaning the broken pots in the area.”