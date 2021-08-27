Erdogan to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay official visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Erdogan will visit on Friday Bosnia and Herzegovina at the invitation of the country’s Presidential Council.

He will meet with Zeljko Komsic, the chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, a Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, and Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of the Presidency Council.

Bilateral relations will be reviewed in all aspects and steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation will be discussed.

Upon the invitation of Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, Erdogan will embark on an official visit to the country on Saturday.

During the meetings to be held in Montenegro, bilateral relations will be discussed in all their dimensions and possibilities for further development of cooperation will be emphasized.

During both visits, current developments in the Balkans will be evaluated and views will be exchanged on other regional and international issues, Anadolu Agency reported.