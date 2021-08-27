Azerbaijan wins 3 gold medals at Tokyo Paralympics in one hour

Representatives of Azerbaijan Raman Saleh and Vugar Shirinli won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Saleh secured the medal in the men's 100m backstroke event.

Earlier, female judoka Shahana Hajiyeva has grabbed Azerbaijan`s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

She sealed her title thanks to a win over French Sandrine Martinet in the women`s 48kg gold medal bout.

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team won three gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in one hour. The Azerbaijani team now has four medals.