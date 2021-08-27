Kyrgyz President signs law on parliamentary elections

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the constitutional law on presidential and parliamentary elections, the president's press service reported on August 27.

The Constitution adopted through referendum on April 11 foresees a new order of election of the Parliament. Development of the respective law on elections was required, on the basis of which parliamentary elections will be held.

In accordance with the law signed by the President, 54 MPs will be elected on party lists from one electoral district and 36 MPs will be elected from single-mandate constituencies.

The law enters into force since today, AKIpress reported.