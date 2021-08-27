Russian judoka wins bronze in women’s 48 kg event at Tokyo Paralympics

Russian Para athlete Viktoria Potapova has won the bronze medal in the women’s 48 kg judo event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

This is the seventh bronze medal for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee). The team has also won six golds and five silvers and ranks fourth in the medal tally. China tops the medal count with 13 golds, five silvers and 11 bronzes, followed by the United Kingdom (seven golds, eight silvers and six bronzes) and Australia (seven golds, four silvers and six bronzes).

Potapova, 47, has been a member of the Russian Paralympic team since 2004. She won three bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in 2004, 2008 and 2012. The athlete earlier had a go at swimming, gymnastics, goalball, skiing, rowing and track-and-field athletics.