U.S. braces for more ISIS attacks in Kabul

U.S. forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an ISIS (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 U.S. soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.

General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said U.S. commanders were on alert for more attacks by ISIS, including possibly rockets or car-bombs targeting the airport.

"We're doing everything we can to be prepared," he said, adding that some intelligence was being shared with the Taliban and that he believed "some attacks have been thwarted by them."

A U.S. Central Command spokesperson said 18 soldiers wounded in the attack were "in the process of being aeromedically evacuated from Afghanistan on specially equipped C-17s with embarked surgical units," Reuters reported.