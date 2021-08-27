Erdogan: Taliban proposes that Turkey run Kabul airport

At the Taliban's (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) proposal, Turkey may end up running the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul, with the Taliban itself providing security, but a decision is still pending, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"The Taliban has proposed that we operate Kabul airport. We have not yet made a decision on this issue," said Erdogan, speaking amid continued evacuations in the wake of Thursday’s deadly terrorist attack just outside the airport grounds.

At a press conference in Istanbul before taking off to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Erdogan condemned the terror attack and stressed that such attacks by ISIS (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) show the grave threat the terror group poses to both the region and the world.

The Turkish leader said that in the wake of the attack, the evacuation of Turkish troops as well as civilians remains ongoing and will be completed as soon as possible.

Erdogan also said that according to the Interior Ministry, within Turkey, there are currently some 300,000 unregistered and registered Afghan immigrants.

Stressing that Turkey cannot take another migration wave, he said it has built walls along its borders with Iran, Iraq, and Syria.